GES Orders Schools to Refund Unauthorised BECE Registration Fees

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a firm directive to heads of basic schools, ordering them to refund unauthorised fees collected from final-year students for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This follows growing concerns on social media, where parents have accused some school heads of illegally demanding payments for registration.

In a statement released on February 12, 2025, the GES management made it clear that no such charges have been approved. Regional Directors have been tasked with ensuring strict compliance, instructing District Directors to monitor and caution school heads against the practice. “Any Head who has collected such unauthorised fees is required to refund the monies promptly. Failure to comply will result in sanctions,” the statement warned.

GES further stressed that there will be no allowance for late registration and urged school authorities to ensure that all eligible students are registered within the deadline set by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES, signed the statement, urging the public to report any school heads engaging in the unauthorised practice. Officials have reiterated that those found guilty will face strict penalties as part of efforts to maintain fairness and transparency in the country’s education system.