GES PRO to Enlighten Students on Free SHS at Ghana Under Tertiary Awards

In a move to emphasize the pivotal role of free Senior High School (SHS) education in Ghana, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng, is set to address an audience of bright young minds at the Ghana Under Tertiary Awards. The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the Methodist University College inside Dansoman, Accra.

This initiative comes on the heels of a courtesy call made by the CEO of Pierian Spring, organizers of the prestigious awards, inviting Mr. Kwarteng to serve as a special guest of honor. The Ghana Under Tertiary Awards, an endeavor championed by Pierian Spring, seeks to identify and reward exceptional students in Senior and Junior High Schools. The aim is to inspire fellow students to lead exemplary lives and aspire for loftier ambitions.

The GES PRO’s presence at the awards ceremony carries significant weight, as it underscores the critical importance of accessible and quality education for every Ghanaian student. Mr. Kwarteng is expected to deliver a compelling message urging students to place their education at the forefront of their priorities, emphasizing that it lays the foundation for personal and national development.

The Free SHS policy, introduced by the Government of Ghana, has been a monumental stride toward achieving inclusive and equitable education. It ensures that no student is denied access to Senior High School education due to financial constraints. This initiative has not only increased enrollment rates but has also paved the way for thousands of young Ghanaians to pursue higher education and realize their full potential.

The Ghana Under Tertiary Awards ceremony will serve as a platform to celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding students, showcasing their dedication, intellect, and resilience in the face of various challenges. By highlighting the achievements of these young scholars, the organizers hope to inspire a new generation of students to set their sights high and strive for excellence.

As the Ghanaian education landscape continues to evolve, events like the Ghana Under Tertiary Awards play a crucial role in recognizing and nurturing the talent and potential that exists within the nation’s youth. The GES PRO’s presence serves as a powerful reminder that education is the cornerstone of progress and prosperity for any society.

In an interview with the CEO of Pierian Spring, Mr. Michael Chris Tetteh, he stated that the involvement of the GES in the Ghana Under Tertiary award scheme is a positive development for the educational sector, and will serve as a springboard to inspire more students to aspire for excellence.

“In the spirit of fostering a culture of educational excellence, Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng ‘s address is anticipated to resonate with students and educators alike, reinforcing the belief that with determination, diligence, and access to quality education, the sky is the limit for every Ghanaian student”, he stated.