GES Revokes Appointments of Unpaid Staff Amid Payroll Crackdown

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has abruptly revoked the appointments of all teaching and non-teaching staff not yet enrolled on the government’s payroll, citing a directive from the Office of the Chief of Staff.

In a February 17, 2025, letter signed by the Acting Director-General, Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis, the service ordered regional and municipal directors to enforce the move “strictly,” effective immediately. The action affects thousands of educators hired in recent months whose salaries remain unprocessed, sparking concerns over job security and operational disruptions in schools.

The directive, framed as a cost-saving measure, comes amid Ghana’s deepening fiscal crisis and efforts to streamline public sector spending. Critics argue the move could exacerbate staffing shortages in understaffed schools, particularly in rural areas, while affected workers face financial uncertainty. The GES emphasized that only staff fully integrated into the government’s payroll system would retain their positions, urging compliance to “avoid further complications.”

The development reflects broader tensions between labor unions and the government over austerity measures under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration. Teacher unions have yet to formally respond, but informal reactions on social media suggest plans for legal challenges or protests. Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff’s office has defended the directive as a necessary step to curb payroll fraud and ensure “financial discipline.”

As schools grapple with the abrupt policy shift, stakeholders urge transparency in the transition. “While fiscal prudence is critical, the human cost cannot be ignored,” said a statement from the Ghana National Association of Teachers. “Affected educators deserve clarity and support during this uncertain period.” For now, the crackdown underscores the government’s balancing act between fiscal reform and public service stability.