GES Secures University Admissions for SHS Students with Pending Results

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced plans to ensure that senior high school students whose results have been delayed due to financial constraints will still be able to access university education once the results are released.

In collaboration with the National Accreditation Board, the GES has arranged with the Special Admission Boards of all the country’s universities to provide admission for students who have purchased awaiting results forms.

A statement from the GES confirmed that this initiative will allow affected students to gain entry to university as soon as their results are made available.

Additionally, students can check whether their results have been withheld or cancelled and are advised to raise any appeals at the nearest WAEC office.