GES Sensitizes Students Of Lashibi Community SHS On Endometriosis

The Ghana Education Service (GES) Tema West Municipal in collaboration with the Endometriosis Foundation Ghana (EFG) a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has schooled students of the Lashibi Community Senior High Girls on endometriosis.

“Endometriosis is an often-painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus — the endometrium — grows outside the uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining of the pelvis.

“Endometriosis can cause pain in more than one area of the body, including pelvic or belly pain. It might start before your period and last several days. It can feel sharp and stabbing, and medication usually won’t help,” Mrs. Fareeda Serwaa Brobbey, EFG Founder stated during the training.

The NGO which was founded in 2016 seeks to create endometriosis awareness, advocacy, and education on the sexual and reproductive health rights of girls and young women.

In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency during the education workshop at Lashibi, Mrs. Brobbey added that endometriosis was the second most common gynecological condition adding that 10 per cent that is 176 to 200 million women worldwide had the disease, and one out of ten women are affected.

She stated that the cause of endometriosis was unknown but there are many treatment options.

“Some symptoms associated with endometriosis include painful monthly flows, pain during ovulation, heavy periods with or without clots, prolonged bleeding, irregular bleeding, painful bowel movement, tiredness, running diarrhea, and constipation during your period,” she disclosed.

However, she revealed endometriosis was not a Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) and is not mostly associated with the cause of infertility.

Mrs Brobbey who is also the National Secretary for the Lady Pharmacists Association of Ghana (LAPAG) emphasized that teenagers and adolescent girls were more concerned because it occured in them if they had commenced the menarche.

She said early detection helps in prompt treatment. Meanwhile girls should seek medical attention from the nearest gynecologist if facing any sickness.

Mrs. Juliana Edome, Headmistress Lashibi Community Senior High Girls commended the foundation for making it possible to coach students students.