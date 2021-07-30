GES to distribute laptops to teachers

The Ghana Education Service has urged all Regional Directors of Education to liaise with Headmasters/mistresses of Senior High School to provide the Service with information of teachers to receive their laptops promised them.

A statement from the Service copied to the Ghana News Agency said the information included; validated list of names and staff ID members of teachers in their various schools

It said the information must be submitted to the Director-General latest by Midday Friday July 30,2021.

The statement urged the Directors to treat the information with the necessary attention and urgency to ensure smooth distribution of the items.