GES to distribute laptops to teachers

By
Ghana News Agency
-
0
69
Ghana Education Service (GES)

The Ghana Education Service has urged all Regional Directors of Education to liaise with Headmasters/mistresses of Senior High School to provide the Service with information of teachers to receive their laptops promised them.

A statement from the Service copied to the Ghana News Agency said the information included; validated list of names and staff ID members of teachers in their various schools

It said the information must be submitted to the Director-General latest by Midday Friday July 30,2021.

The statement urged the Directors to treat the information with the necessary attention and urgency to ensure smooth distribution of the items.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here