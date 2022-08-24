GES told to direct all retired persons to hand over immediately

The leadership of Unions in Pre-Tertiary Education has called on the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to direct all retired persons in the Service to hand over immediately to the next in line.

It said they should also be directed to proceed on their compulsory retirement.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Thomas T. Musah, General Secretary, Ghana National Association of Teachers, (GNAT), Mr Angel Carbonu, President, National Association of Graduate Teachers, (NAGRAT), King Ali Awudu, President, Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana (CCT-GH) and Mr Mark Dakyira Korankye , Genearl Secretary, Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU).

The statement urged members of the Unions to disregard directives issued by those persons if they were still at post by 30th September 2022.