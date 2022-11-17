GES  urged to partner NRSA to ensure school buses meet standards

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has been told to partner the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) to ensure all school buses in the country meet required road safety standards.

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday at Duayaw-Nkwanta about a crash which happened on the Terchire-Adrobaa road in the Tano North Municipality.

Dr Prempeh stated the use of “over-aged’ buses in conveying “innocent school children was unacceptable and breaches road safety regulations.

“The uncontrolled use of over-aged buses to convey to school children, do not only risk the lives of the children, but also remains a serious road safety offence,” she emphasised.

The Police have since put the death toll of the gory crash which occurred in the early hours of last Friday, November 11, 2022 at six.

The incident happened when the driver, also deceased of the DS Elites Academy school bus with registration number AW 6315-11 had gone to pick the school children from Adrobaa to Terchire.

On their way back, the ‘old’ Benz bus was said to have developed a mechanical fault, and in the process the driver lost control.

Describing the crash as unfortunate, Dr Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President, asked the GES to intensify its monitoring and supervisory role of all basic schools in the country.

She said with the support of the GES, the NRSA would be able to identify schools using over-aged buses to convey school children and accordingly direct the management of such schools to procure stronger and better road-worthy buses for the safety of the school children.

The MP, however, expressed her deepest condolence to the bereaved families and relations, and entreated them to take comfort in God.

As at the time of filing this report, the GNA gathered that the mortal remains of the deceased children would be laid in state at the Adrobaa town square and thereafter burial on Thursday November 17.