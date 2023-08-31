GES urged to prioritise French language in schools

Mr. Mawuli Joel Degue, a French scholar and an author at Keta in the Volta Region has urged the Ghana Education Service (GES) to prioritise the teaching of French language in all levels of education in the country.

“French language must be the topmost priority in our schools since it is the fifth most widely spoken language in the world.”

Mr. Degue, who is also a certified and licensed private tour guide, told the Ghana News Agency that over 3,000 million people spoke French on the five continents in the world and the second most widely learned foreign language after English.

He mentioned that French was the only language alongside English that was taught in every country in the world and Ghana must not be left out.

“French should be a compulsory subject that must be taught in all levels of education from primary up to the tertiary stage since all our neighboring countries remained French speaking countries,” he said.

Mr Degue explained that prioritising French language in schools would promote international relationship as well as transaction of businesses.

He noted that French created opportunities to study at renowned French Universities and Business Schools which were ranked among the top highest education institutions in Europe and beyond.

“Learning French is the pleasure of learning a beautiful, rich, melodious language that is often called the language of love,” he said.

Mr. Degue also explained that French was a language that structured thought and developed critical thinking which was a valuable skill for discussions and negotiations.