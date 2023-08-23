GESA awards to honour environmental and sanitation changemakers

The organising committee for the Ghana Environmental and Sanitation Awards (GESA) has announced that the 2023 edition of the annual awards will be held in October.

This year’s edition marks an exciting journey to recognise and honour outstanding individuals, organisations, and initiatives that have made significant contributions to environmental sustainability and sanitation practices in Ghana.

The awards is on the theme: “Projecting Collective Quest For A Clean, Green and Blue Ghana” is a platform dedicated to leading the charge on achieving various environmental goals as stipulated in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Mr. Nanayaw Kwakye-Boadu, Chief Executive Officer of EduEnter Group, the organisers of the awards, said celebrating the tireless efforts of individuals and entities who have demonstrated exemplary commitment to preserving and improving the environment is a necessary step.

“By acknowledging these unsung heroes, we hope to inspire and encourage others to join hands in the vital mission of safeguarding our natural resources and creating a cleaner, healthier Ghana for all.

“In this stead, we wish to create synergies to work towards achieving our set goals in the environmental and sanitation value chain, thus inspired by the SDG Goals (3, 6, 13, 14, and 15),” he said.

He further disclosed that nominations for the Environmental and Sanitation awards were still open and welcome individuals and groups so that no one is left out of the celebration of sanitation champions from all corners of Ghana.

Last year, GESA witnessed the indefatigable trailblazer Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong receiving the flagship Distinguished Honorary as Ghana’s Environmental and Sanitation Man of the Decade.

Also significant were the Most Dedicated Borla Woman ’22 honours, which went to a street sweeper with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madam Philomena Dzogbo, affectionately referred to as “Borla” Police in the Madina Municipality.