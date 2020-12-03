The Insurance Awareness Coordinators Group (IACG) has rolled out an advocacy dubbed: ‘Get Insured Campaign’ an initiative, which seeks to educate market women on how to access insurance packages in the Greater Accra Region.

The event will take place at three markets: Agbogbloshie, Makola, and Madina from December 3-5; Mr Wilson Tei, Chairman who announced the campaign at a stakeholders’ forum in Accra said the initiative seeks to empower market women to understand the insurance sector.

The forum organized by IACG served as a platform to get firsthand information from the stakeholders especially the market women on the challenges they had enrolling on insurance packages.

He explained that the Get Insured campaign was an initiative, which sought to educate people on how insurance works, adding that, it would enable them to know how they could receive their claims.

“It was also important to draw people’s attention to the reality of everyday risks associated with life, work, property and that is why insurance is important for all,” he added.

Mr Michael Kofi Andoh, Deputy Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission, said the NIC recognised the low levels of insurance usage, coupled with the low contribution of the sector to the economy, saying, this informed the decision to join the IACG in the campaign to reverse the trend.

He said a lot of clients were not much privy to information on insurance, adding that, it was important the public was educated on the various insurance packages.

Madam Mercy Nii Djan, Queen Mother of Greater Accra Regional Market Women Association, said what prevented most traders from enrolling on insurance was that they were not privy to the terms and conditions of the insurance packages.

She said they were not properly educated by the insurance agents who enrolled them on those platforms hence made it difficult for them to access the service.

“We need to be properly educated by your insurance agents so that we can have access to the service, especially in claim payments which always caused a problem between us and the companies,” she said.