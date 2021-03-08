The Very Reverend Father Nicholas Larsey, the Parish Priest of St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, has advised parishioners to avail themselves for the nationwide COVID-19 mass vaccination exercise ongoing.

He asked the parishioners and the citizenry to trust the assurance of medical practitioners of the efficacy of the vaccine and take the vaccine to protect themselves from the virus.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the Catholic Priest, urged the public to learn from President Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama who had received the jab.

“I have received my jab and am okay. I encourage you to go for yours, it is safe and not harmful as being speculated on social media, “he said.

The Parish Priest said the virus had killed a lot of people both in Ghana and internationally and that it was necessary to receive the vaccine and be protected.

Rev. Fr Larsey called for intensified education on the benefit of the vaccine for people who were doubtful to appreciate the need to get vaccinated.

He urged the parishioners to continue to adhere to the safety protocols as prescribed by the Ghana Health Service.

Ghana and some African countries have begun vaccinating their citizens against COVID-19.

Despite campaigns and assurances on the safety of the vaccines, many are still worried about potential side effects of the vaccines.

Ghana was the first recipient of COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX initiative, which seeks to help poorer countries procure and secure vaccines.

On Monday March 1, 2021, President Nana Akufo-Addo, received the vaccine as the government rolled out a nationwide inoculation campaign.

As at Sunday March 7, the active cases from the Ghana Health Service website are 4,833 with 640 deaths.

The total confirmed cases are 86, 092 with 80, 619 recoveries and discharges.