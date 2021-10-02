Get new pair of jeans and boots to hit the road – RM tells new Tema West MCE

Purchase new pairs of jeans and boots as the task ahead would be arduous, Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister has charged the newly elected Municipal Chief Executive for Tema West, Ms Anna Adukwei Addo.

“You need many pairs of Jeans and boots because we will be hitting the ground to begin to correct the wrongs of the past but ultimately with a mindset to develop the region,” he said.

Mr Quartey noted: “this time Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDEs) in the Region will not be office jobs because we will be hitting the road running.”

The Regional Minister who was speaking at the confirmation of the President’s MCE nominee at the Tema West Municipal Assembly said, he would require dedication in working for the people to ensure that their respective developmental needs were approached with the seriousness required.

He applauded the outgoing MCE, Mrs Adwoa Amoako for her commitment to providing leadership and ensuring development at all levels since the inception of the Municipal Assembly in March 2018.

Mr Quartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central Constituency, congratulated the elected MCE and called for inclusiveness with a united agenda.

Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, Member of the Council of State, Greater Accra Region, in an address, admonished the newly elected MCE to inspire hope in the people and be a leader who consults, adding that consultative leadership was key in building trust and would help in achieving desired outcomes.

Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, newly elected MCE for Tema West, admitted that there was an arduous task to be undertaken in providing social-economic development through revenue mobilisation and utilisation of quality human and material resources to improve the living conditions of people.

Tema West Municipal Assembly, situated in the South-Eastern part of the Greater Accra Region, with three zonal councils, was inaugurated in March 2018 after it was carved out of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly by the Local Government Act (2016), Act 936, and the Legislative Instrument, 2017, LI 2317.