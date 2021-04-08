Thinking of upgrading to a new smartwatch? Looking for one that is not just stylish and innovative but affordable too? Good News!

You can now buy the HUAWEI WATCH Fit at a reduced price of GHS559 and get a free gift box! Offer lasts till 29th April 2021.

Here are a few reasons why the HUAWEI WATCH Fit should be your first choice when thinking of getting a smartwatch.

Stylish HD screen with a brilliant display

With the HUAWEI WATCH FIT, you get a large and stylish 1.64-inch AMOLED square screen and with a 70% screen-to-body ratio, the watch is striking to look at from every angle.

The 456×286 HD resolution screen, 326 PPI, 16.7 million colour display are lively, bursting with energy and provides you with an immersive viewing experience.

Wait! There is more, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with approximately 130+ gorgeous watch faces to choose from, and you can even set the display’s background to one of your favourite photos from your phone; i.e. your child, your love, your pet or perhaps a selfie of yourself!

Weighing just 21g (without the strap), and with a 30mm body, and 10.7 mm thickness, this smartwatch is light and suitable for everyday wear.

Enough power lasting for days

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT is a smartwatch that packs lots of power! It can last up to 10 days. Additionally, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT supports Huawei’s fast charging technology (HUAWEI SuperCharge). A five-minute charge can provide you with an entire day of typical use, while just half an hour will charge the battery up to 70%.

Keep track of your health with accurate data

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT is a smartwatch loaded with a library of accurate health monitoring features to help you live a healthier lifestyle.

Take the SpO2 feature as an example, the smartwatch can monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), which is the concentration of oxygen in your blood and an important physiological indicator for the health of your respiratory system.

If you feel tense or stressed out, with the help of HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT can keep track of your relaxation data providing you with 24/7 pressure monitoring, which allows you to maintain a relaxed state of mind at all times. You can also track your sleep with HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 technology that helps in measuring sleep quality as well as providing you with real-time heart rate tracking, breathing during sleep and big data analytics.

The HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 does not just automatically calculate the duration of your sleep; it can also identify moments when you fall asleep, when you wake up and the proportion of light sleep to deep sleep and rapid eye movement (REM).

This data can help you to accurately identify any of six typical sleep issues: insomnia, shallow sleep, night-time awakenings, early morning awakenings, excessive dreams and an irregular sleep pattern. HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 also offers more than 100 kinds of personalised advice for sleep quality improvement.

The last but not the least, HUAWEI WATCH FIT introduces HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology. This feature can monitor your heart rate continuously, quickly and accurately, allowing you to take better care of your heart’s health.

The heart monitoring feature works in real-time 24 hours a day and even alerts you when your heart rate is too high or too low for more than 10 minutes.

Personal trainer on your wrist

Reducing fat, building muscles or generally keeping fit has never been easier, thanks to the advanced and accurate fitness tracking features that comes with the HUAWEI WATCH FIT.

The animated personal trainer is just one of the many unique fitness features on this smartwatch. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standardised fitness exercises built-in to the smartwatch.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT supports 96 workout modes, 11 professional sports modes (includes running, walking, cycling, swimming, elliptical machine, rowing machine) and 85 free sports modes including workout, dance, racket sports, water sports, snow sports, extreme sports and more.

This smartwatch can automatically detect a workout mode using the heart rate sensor and exercise detection algorithm.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT recognises the movements and intensity of your activity. If you maintain a medium to high-intensity activity level for 10 minutes, the watch will issue an alert to ask whether you are running, walking, or using an elliptical machine or rowing machine.

In addition to the 12 indoor personal training courses, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT also features 13 built-in running courses for runners of all levels. Huawei’s intelligent technology gives you real-time running guidance and training advice to increase your training efficiency. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, there is a course for you.

Your smart personal assistant

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT combines the classical elegance of traditional watches and the modern technology of smartwatches.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with an array of interesting features that make everyday life convenient. Incoming call and message reminders, remote camera shutter that allows you to snap photos when you are not carrying your phone and even music playback control are just a few to mention.

With a sleek and stylish design, a large 1.64-inch AMOLED display, 10-day battery life and accurate health and fitness tracking features, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT has to be your next smartwatch upgrade, especially that it comes at an attractive price point!