Are you looking for a new smartwatch? How about one you do not need to charge daily, which looks stylish and has fitness tracking too.

Get the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e, which brings a whole new set of cool features that would make your smartwatch experience something out of the ordinary.

Forget about overnight charging every night

Frequent charging and low battery life can be quite annoying for a wearable, of course, you don’t want yet another device to keep charging right? Not to worry, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e comes with a whopping two-week long battery life.

And that’s not with switching off features, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e lasts that long even with battery tasking features running. That’s right, charge once and then forget about charging it for two whole weeks.

Confused? Well, this is possible because of the Kirin A1 chip, Huawei’s first self-developed chipset for wearable products that promises long-lasting battery life by providing efficient performance with low-power consumption.

Can we talk about these good looks?

Your new smartwatch needs to look good so you can show it off to all your friends and of course, it needs to complement all your outfits.

Huawei has opted to implement into the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e, a unibody design with a 316L grade stainless steel body that gives it a bold and robust look. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e also packs in a 1.39-inch AMOLED display for the dial, perfect for reading notifications, going through your fitness analysis, and more.

You can further customise it with a wide range of watch faces to suit your every look. On top of that, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is also comfortable to wear, especially during workouts at home or for everyday use.

Keep track of all your fitness needs

A good smartwatch will keep track of all your fitness activities. A better one will be able to recognise almost 100 workouts and give you detailed feedback and analysis for your performance.

That is what the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e can do.

It is capable of identifying and tracking 15 professional workout modes, eight of which are outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, and triathlon), while the other seven are indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, and rowing machine).

It could also offer users additional 85 types of sports in six categories, including extreme, leisure, aquatics, fitness, ball games, winter sports, rock climbing, parkour, skateboarding, surfing, tennis, baseball, and aerobic exercise as a part of hip-hop dancing, and help to keep track of everything.

It can monitor your health too

In addition to fitness tracking, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e also keeps track of your health be it your heart rate with the TruSeenTM 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology for accurate heart monitoring, or even keeping track of your sleep with the HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 feature.

The smartwatch can also help you maintain your stress levels with the HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology that provides 24/7 pressure monitoring complete with breathing exercises to keep you relaxed. A truly unique feature is its capability to monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels to avoid any accidents while working out.

Every day features to enjoy

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e can also store up to 500 songs and connect seamlessly with Bluetooth headphones. Thanks to its capability to control music via the watch itself, you don’t have to take out your phone and enjoy listening to your music, especially when you are working out.

Want to take a photo but don’t have someone to take it for you. Prop it up against something, pose and then use the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e’s remote shutter feature to take the picture.

Can’t find your phone? You can try using the ‘Find My Phone feature’ to make your phone ring, even while it’s on silent to easily find it. You can also get notifications from a wide range of apps and even use the flashlight feature.

A solid battery life, stylish design, and heavy-duty fitness tracking features are what make the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e one of your best choices for a new smartwatch. Not only does it look good, but its fitness and health features helps to keep users on track with all their fitness requirements and personal health.

To top it off, it is a great companion for all your everyday use. The Huawei watch GT2e is available in Ghana. Visit any Telefonika Store for details.