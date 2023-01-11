Get to Know Kwami Fortune, An Inside Look At Ghana’s Youngest PR

Kwami Fortune, Born Boateng Fortune Gideon is a Ghanaian blogger and YouTuber known for celebrity gossip, and technology tips reviews.

He is also a publisher as well as a Promoter. He attended Ofori Panin Senior High School in 2016 and completed it in 2019 where he did General Science as a course of study.

After Ofori Panin Senior High School, He won the Best Student Blogger Award in August 2019(High School Excellence Awards). Kwami Fortune is known to be an I.T. specialist and later had a passion for blogging in 2015. In 2016, he had the chance to meet Baah Foster, who was a blogging specialist and introduced him to web development.

After Ofori Panin Senior High School, he launched psalvationgh.com a website mainly for celebrity gossip, fashion, sports, and General news. He has worked with websites including ghanaown.com, hiskulltracetv.blogspot.com, and a lot more.

Kwami Fortune is a master of all, he is also a visual effect artist mainly for music videos. His PR game also can’t be ignored as he has helped young and emerging artists gain publications and exposure.