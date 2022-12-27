Get Vim Soccer Fiesta To Be Held On January 1st

Get Vim Foundation led by Makqash Abrantie will organize an annual soccer match in East Legon on 1st of January, 2023 aimed at bringing unity and peaceful cohesion among the people in that area.

He said the match which is exclusively for men aged between 25 and 40 years is a community fun soccer match, but hope to attract friendship, business contacts and other benefits.

“Every year we come together for an end of year soccer match as a form of reuniting us” he expressed.

He said Get Vim is all about encouraging and motivating people to improve.

The match will be between TEAM GET-VIM and JUNGLE AVENUE 11, comes off at the Adjringanor Astro Park.

Football fans are welcome to see the skills of people who love football, can play the game very well, but are not amateurs nor professionals.

The Get Vim boss is a patriot and keen supporter of the Black Stars. He watched the Ghana team at the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar and feels the Black Stars did well.