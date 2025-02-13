GEXIM Explores New Trade and Investment Ties with Danish Embassy

A delegation from the Ghana Export – Import Bank, led by Acting Chief Executive Sylvester Mensah, met with officials from the Danish Embassy in Accra on February 12, 2025, to discuss potential collaboration.

The meeting offered an opportunity for GEXIM to showcase its role in driving Ghana’s export trade and regional commerce, as well as to explore areas of mutual interest with Danish public and private sector players.

During the discussions, Mensah outlined the bank’s vision of becoming a strong financial pillar in Ghana’s export sector, emphasizing its commitment to supporting government policy priorities—ranging from accelerated export trade and increased food production to bolstering agribusiness and generating employment. A notable area of focus was the garment sub-sector, seen as a key driver for mass employment and a promising target for strategic partnerships and funding.

His Excellency Tom Nørring, Head of Mission at the Danish Embassy, expressed appreciation for the dialogue, highlighting the opportunity to foster collaboration that could benefit both Ghanaian and Danish businesses. Optimistic about the potential for robust cooperation, Nørring indicated that several “next steps” were agreed upon for immediate follow-up.

The meeting underscored GEXIM’s proactive approach to enhancing cross-border trade and positioned the bank as a vital player in advancing regional and continental trade initiatives, with strong support from international partners.