GEXIM pledge To Support Ghana Ju-Jutsu Federation To Organise African Competition

Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) has pledged to support the Ghana Ju-Jutsu Federation to organize the 2022 African Open Championship in Accra.

General Manager, Finance, Mr. Isaac Amissah disclosed at a meeting on Tuesday when President of the International Combat Ju Jutsu Federation (ICJJF), Mr. Shypinskyi Vladyslav paid a visit to the bank that has been supporting the sport.

Speaking on behalf of the CEO, he said EXIM Bank operates to increase foreign exchange in Ghana, and they are to boost the economy, so working with the youth who do sports and building healthy citizens is in line with their vision.

He hoped that the Combat Ju-jutsu Federation will win more medals for the nation when they get the nod to host the African Championship.

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh who chaired the function said sports unites the nation, so it should be taken serious and no sports is lesser known in the world.

He expressed that Combat Ju-justu can be learnt for self defence and for competition to earn the nation medals.

He advised Ghanaians to learn more to know what is happening in the world.

“Let’s embrace Combat Ju-jutsu, and not be selfish, let’s learn the rules of the game and also know that sports is not a do and die affair, but to bring us together” he advised.

Mr. Kwame Amponfi Jr. Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) cautioned the executives of the Ju-justu Federation to process all their documents on time to attract support to host the international championship.

The International Combat Ju Jutsu Federation (ICJJF) President, Mr. Shypinskyi Vladyslav said he was honoured to visit Ghana, a sporting nation, and will ensure that the nation benefits much from the sport.

Mr. Evans Bernie Johnson, Vice President of the Federation commended the international president for believing in Ghanaians and hoped to get the opportunity to host the 2022 African Open Championship. He appealed to the media to promote the sport.