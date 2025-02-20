GEXIM Pledges Backing for Garment and Textile Sector to Boost Jobs and Exports

In a significant push to revitalize Ghana’s garment, textile, and apparel industry, the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local manufacturers.

The move aligns with the government’s broader agenda to drive job creation and economic growth under its 24-hour economy policy.

Acting Chief Executive of GEXIM, Sylvester Mensah, made the pledge during a working visit to key manufacturing facilities, including Dignity DTRT Limited and Tex Styles Ghana Ltd, producers of renowned brands such as Vlisco, GTP, and Woodin. Accompanied by Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, the visit aimed to assess operational challenges and explore opportunities for scaling up production.

“The garment sub-sector has immense potential to create jobs quickly and generate foreign exchange, which will ease pressure on the cedi,” Mensah stated. “Our presence here today underscores our commitment to addressing the challenges faced by these companies and providing the necessary support to help them expand and create more employment opportunities for Ghanaians.”

The visit comes at a critical time for the industry, which has struggled with stiff competition from cheaper imports and rising production costs. By partnering with local manufacturers, the government aims to not only safeguard existing jobs but also stimulate new ones, particularly in regions outside the capital.

Minister Ofosu Adjare echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the government’s readiness to collaborate with the private sector to industrialize the economy. “We are committed to creating an enabling environment for industries to thrive. The garment sector is a priority for us, and we will provide the necessary support to help you scale up, create jobs, and increase exports,” she said.

Industry leaders welcomed the government’s renewed focus. Kodwo Agyenim-Boateng, Managing Director of Tex Styles, and Skip Richmond, Founder and Co-CEO of DTRT Group, expressed gratitude for the visit and called for closer collaboration to tackle persistent challenges. “This engagement is a step in the right direction. With the right support, we can unlock the full potential of this sector,” Agyenim-Boateng noted.

Earlier in the week, the Ministry of Trade and GEXIM held meetings with other key players in the sector, including Volta Star Textiles Ltd and Akosombo Industrial Company Limited. These discussions centered on strategies to position the garment sub-sector as a driver of job creation and export growth.

The government’s push to revive the textile and apparel industry is seen as a critical component of its economic recovery plan. By leveraging the sector’s potential to generate employment and foreign exchange, Ghana aims to reduce its reliance on imports and build a more resilient, self-sufficient economy.

For industry stakeholders, the renewed support from GEXIM and the Ministry of Trade is a welcome development. However, the real test will lie in the effective implementation of these initiatives and the tangible impact on the ground. As Ghana strives to industrialize and create jobs, the garment and textile sector could well become a cornerstone of its economic transformation.