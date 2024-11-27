GEXIM to Host “Freedom Mart” SME Fair Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

In the lead-up to Ghana’s crucial presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7, the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) is organizing a special edition of its popular Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) fair, dubbed “Freedom Mart.”

The event, set to take place at the forecourt of GEXIM’s headquarters at the Africa Trade House in Accra, aims to promote peace and stability in the country ahead of the elections.

Scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, 2024, from 8 AM to 8 PM, “Freedom Mart” will showcase a variety of innovative, affordable, and high-quality Made-in-Ghana products and services. These include food items, beverages, skin and beauty products, textiles, apparel, leather footwear, and much more. All items will be available at competitive prices, providing an excellent opportunity for Ghanaians to support local businesses while celebrating the country’s diverse entrepreneurial spirit.

The fair is being held under the theme “A Peaceful Ghana to Promote Trade,” with the aim of sensitizing the public on the importance of maintaining peace before, during, and after the elections. Rosemary Beryl Archer, GEXIM’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for Banking, emphasized that Ghana’s peace and stability are vital to national development and trade.

“As we approach the 2024 elections, the importance of maintaining peace and stability cannot be overstated. Ghana has long been a beacon of democracy on the African continent, with credible and orderly elections. This ‘Freedom Mart’ is our way of reinforcing the message that without peace, there can be no progress, and trade cannot thrive,” said Archer.

She also encouraged Ghanaians to participate in the event, reminding them of their collective responsibility in preserving the country’s hard-won peace. The fair is not only a celebration of local products but also a call for unity and commitment to a peaceful election period.

GEXIM is hopeful that the “Freedom Mart” will contribute to the spirit of peace and encourage the public to rally behind peaceful electoral practices. As the nation gears up for the elections, the bank’s initiative aligns with its broader goals of promoting local trade and supporting the country’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs), all while advocating for peace and unity across the nation.

The public is encouraged to visit the Africa Trade House to enjoy this one-of-a-kind shopping experience and to engage in the vital conversation about preserving peace for Ghana’s future.