GFA and Sports Ministry Collaborate to Ensure Safety Ahead of Ghana Premier League Restart

In response to growing concerns over matchday security, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation have launched a nationwide inspection of league venues ahead of the Ghana Premier League’s (GPL) resumption.

This joint initiative, part of the newly introduced Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025, aims to create a safer environment for players, officials, and fans following a tragic incident that shook the football community.

The move comes in the wake of the death of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley, who lost his life during a match between Kotoko and Nsoatreman at Nsoatre. The incident has sparked widespread calls for improved safety measures, prompting the GFA to take decisive action. “The safety of everyone involved in football is non-negotiable,” said GFA President Kurt Okraku. “We are committed to ensuring that such a tragedy never happens again.”

The inspections will assess stadiums for potential safety risks, focusing on crowd control, emergency response systems, and overall infrastructure. Venues that fail to meet the required standards will not be permitted to host matches until necessary upgrades are completed. The GFA has also engaged with supporters’ groups from various clubs to address hooliganism and foster a culture of respect and responsibility among fans.

While football activities resumed over the weekend with MTN FA Cup matches, the GFA has made it clear that the GPL will only restart once all safety benchmarks are met. The league is scheduled to resume on March 7, 2025, giving authorities ample time to implement the new protocols.

The GFA has called for unity and cooperation from all stakeholders, including clubs, fans, and security agencies, to ensure the success of these measures. “Safety is a shared responsibility,” Okraku emphasized. “We need everyone to play their part in making our stadiums safe and welcoming for all.”

The Enhanced Matchday Safety and Security Protocols 2025 represent a significant step forward for Ghanaian football, addressing long-standing issues that have plagued the sport. By prioritizing safety, the GFA and Sports Ministry hope to restore confidence in the league and create an environment where the beautiful game can thrive without fear or disruption.

As the countdown to the GPL restart begins, the football fraternity will be watching closely to see if these measures deliver on their promise. For now, the message is clear: safety first, football second.