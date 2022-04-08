GFA Appoints Joseph Padi To Handle Kotoko-Hearts GPL Week 24 Fixture

Referee Kenny Joseph Padi has been appointed by the Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to handle Sunday’s crucial Ghana Premier League Match Day 24 fixture between Asante Kotoko S/C and Accra Hearts of Oak S/C at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

He would be assisted on the lines by referees Jasper Adenyo and Peter Dawsa, with Imoro Osman serving as the fourth referee.

Other officials include Mr. Felix Adjetey Sowah, who would appear as the Match Commissioner.

Meanwhile, a stakeholders’ meeting to plan ahead of the duel is slated for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, venue for the match, on Friday, April 8, according to the National Sports Authority (NSA).