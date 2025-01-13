Ghana FA Appoints Kassim Mingle as Head Coach of Black Meteors

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named Coach Kassim Ocansey, affectionately known as Kassim Mingle, as the new head coach of the national U-23 male football team, the Black Meteors.

Currently the head coach of Nations FC, Mingle brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously managed Great Olympics, Bechem United, and several academies, colts, and second-tier teams in Ghana. His deep knowledge of the game, coupled with his knack for nurturing young talent, makes him a strong choice to spearhead the Black Meteors’ revival.

Mingle steps into the role at a time when the Black Meteors are looking to restore their former glory. As Africa’s first nation to win an Olympic football medal – a feat accomplished during the 1992 Barcelona Games – Ghana’s U-23 team holds a prestigious legacy. With Mingle at the helm, the team is determined to once again become a formidable force on the international stage.

Drawing on his extensive playing career with top-tier clubs such as Dumas Boys of GTP, GIHOC Stars, and Sekondi Eleven Wise, Mingle is expected to instill discipline, competitiveness, and a strong team ethos into the Black Meteors. His experience, both as a player and a coach, will be crucial in shaping the next generation of talent.

The GFA expressed its full confidence in Mingle’s abilities, stating, “Coach Kassim Mingle’s expertise and experience will be invaluable in building a formidable Black Meteors team that would be ultimately successful.”

With his appointment, Mingle aims to lead the Black Meteors to new heights, ensuring their continued success in continental and global competitions.