GFA assures Ghanaians of having a winning Black Stars team soon

Mr. Mark Addo, the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reiterated the association’s effort to put in place more infrastructure to make the senior national team of Ghana, Black Stars a better one in future.

This follows the GFA’s mandate to appoint a successor to take over the place of outgoing Head Coach, Otto Addo who was expected to leave his job by the end of December 2022, per agreements made before his appointment.

Speaking in a media briefing today, the Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee said “The support that the FA was putting, the infrastructure that we are putting behind the team and with the support that the government put in place, I am very confident that we would have a winning team sooner not later.”

According to him, the football body had a succession plan to replace Otto Addo as he leaves to join his club side, Borussia Dortmund as trainer coach, which would be announced after engagements with some stakeholders.

He said processes were still ongoing to take the final decision on who to lead the senior side as Ghana prepared to participate in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

“First thing is to get our reports in quickly, have a meeting with our stakeholders, including the President, the Executive Council and Government and once that is done, we would make a decision on his successor,” he noted.

He thanked Otto Addo and his technical staff for taking up the mantle to lead the team to its fourth World Cup appearance in Doha, Qatar and commended them for a good work done to transform the team to a better one.

The Black Stars of Ghana crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after picking up three points in three games to miss out in the round of 16 stage of the competition.