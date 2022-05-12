GFA bans Steadfast FC, Baffour and Soccer Academy indefinitely

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned Steadfast FC and Baffour Soccer Academy from hosting games on their home grounds over assault on some players and club officials of Sky FC and Tamale City FC.

Some fans of Steadfast FC in their Division one game against Nsoatreman assaulted the visitors which led to some officials and players getting injured, with some fans of Baffour Soccer Academy also beat up players and officials of Tamale City.

GFA in an official statement released today said the GFA would fix venues for upcoming home matches for the sanctioned clubs and would take into consideration the distance to be travelled by the away teams.

The ban was exercised according to Article 14(2) of the Division One League Regulations which stipulates that: “The GFA may order the closure of any league centre/venue where the safety of clubs, match officials and/or spectators cannot be guaranteed”.

The GFA Prosecutors have been tasked to study all the evidence and match reports and proffer appropriate charges immediately for the Disciplinary Committee to sit on the cases expeditiously.

The GFA demands that the teams shall assist the Regional Police to arrest persons involved in the attack.

The GFA sent a strong note of caution to clubs that the slightest harassment or attack on Players Team Officials, Match Officials including Venue Media Officers shall be dealt with severely and swiftly.