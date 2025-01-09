GFA Charges Young Apostles CEO Sammy Anim Addo with Misconduct Over Officiating Criticism

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially charged Sammy Anim Addo, the CEO of Young Apostles, with misconduct following a social media outburst in which he criticized officiating in the Ghana Premier League.

Anim Addo, who previously served as an Executive Council member, took to social media to accuse referee Maxwell Hanson of being the GFA’s “man for dirty works” after complaints were raised by Accra Lions regarding Hanson’s officiating during their 1-0 loss to Dreams FC. He further alleged that the GFA had threatened to ensure Young Apostles’ relegation after he voiced concerns about the league’s poor officiating.

In response to his remarks, the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee issued a statement saying that Anim Addo’s comments on X (formerly Twitter) constituted misconduct and brought the reputation of the league into disrepute.

Anim Addo has been given until Monday, January 13, 2024, to formally respond to the charges.