GFA Comms Director Reacts To “Part Time” Talks Against Otto Addo

The Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association has reacted to some sections of fans questioning the commitment of Black Stars Coach Otto Addo.

Otto Addo per multiple reports only works on a part-time basis for the Black Stars given his role at Borrusia Dortmund where he works as a player scout for their youth side.

This decision however does not sit well with football pundits and fans alike who have highly criticised the FA for allowing a part-time Coach to lead the Black Stars to a major tournament like the World Cup.

But Henry Asante Twum reacting to those comments deems that as illogical reasoning when he spoke to UntoldStories GH TV

“Honestly speaking, I don’t get it.

You can sit in Ghana and you are the full-time Coach of the Black Stars and you don’t travel anywhere and still sit here to do your work because today, softwares are everywhere to monitor players in every corner of the world without necessarily sitting in an aircraft to go and visit the player. Otto monitors his players, speaks to his players, he visits his players when necessary. Otto has been every present at every game he is one of the first to arrive. It has nothing to do with his status as full-time or part-time because the man has shown diligence ever seen he was given the job, including his Assistant.” He told Untold Stories TV GH

According to Henry, Otto needs to be commended and supported for qualifying Ghana for the World Cup when Ghana’s hopes of returning to football’s biggest fiesta all but seemed dashed.

“Let’s appreciate what the man did by taking us to the World Cup at a time that nobody had hope in the Black stars. In any case, was Milo not a full-time Coach of the Black Stars? Did he win a single game in Cameroon?” He added