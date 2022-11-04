GFA Comms Director speaks on Ghana’s campaign at the World Cup

Ghanaians are being urged to expect the biggest shock of their lives when the Black Stars begin their world cup campaign in Qatar.

The Black Stars after their shambolic display at the 2021 Afcon in Cameroun where they recorded their worst performance ever with a group phase exit have been touted as the underdogs in a group that contains Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

But Henry Asante Twum who speaks for the Ghana Football Association is highly upbeat about The Black Stars doing exploits in Qatar.

Speaking to Untoldstories TV GH Henry Asante Twum says Ghanaians will be shocked with the stellar performance the team will put up when the competition gets underway in November.

“Expect the biggest shock of your life at the World Cup. it’s good that we have been written off, it’s good that we are the lower-ranked team in our group”.

“It is good that nobody expects anything good to come from us but expect the biggest shock of your life in November”.