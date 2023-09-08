GFA Condemns Fans’ Racist Behavior

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its strong disapproval of the discriminatory behavior exhibited by a section of its supporters during the crucial 2-1 victory against the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that took place on Thursday.

In an official statement, the GFA made it clear that it “stands firmly against any form of discrimination or racism, and such conduct will not be countenanced.”

The statement further revealed that the GFA is in the process of conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and will take stringent measures against the guilty parties.

The GFA also took the opportunity to extend its sincerest apologies to the team of the Central African Republic and their followers for the regrettable conduct of its supporters.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has condemned the racist behavior of some of its fans during the team’s 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match on Thursday.

The GFA said in a statement that it “does not condone any form of discrimination or racism, and we will not tolerate such behavior.”

The statement said that the GFA is investigating the matter and will take the necessary action against those responsible. The GFA has also apologized to the Central African Republic team and their supporters for the unacceptable behavior of its fans.

The statement said:”The GFA is deeply disappointed by the behavior of some of our fans at the match against the Central African Republic. We do not condone any form of discrimination or racism, and we will not tolerate such behavior.

We are investigating the matter and will take the necessary action against those responsible. We apologize to the Central African Republic team and their supporters for the unacceptable behavior of our fans.”

The Ghana fans who were seen throwing objects and chanting racist abuse have been identified and banned from attending future matches. The GFA has also launched an education campaign to raise awareness of the issue of discrimination and racism in football.

The GFA’s statement is a welcome step in the fight against racism in football.

However, it is important that the GFA takes strong action against those responsible for the racist abuse. The GFA must also work to educate its fans about the dangers of racism and discrimination.

Racism has no place in football or in any other sport. It is important that we all stand together to fight against this unacceptable behavior.

Source : Osei Gyamfi