GFA Congress : GHC50K nomination fee approved for presidential aspirants

The Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has endorsed GHC50,000 as the nomination fee for the upcoming presidential election of the Association.

The amount was approved by the GFA Congress at the just-ended Ordinary Congress held in Kumasi and represents a significant surge of 900% from the GHC5,000 charged during the previous elections in 2019, won by Kurt Edwin-Simeone Okraku.

Ghana’s football governing body justified the necessity for the fee increase by citing the rising costs associated with holding the elections, including logistics, transportation, and lodging, which were all granted without any opposition.

Candidates for the Executive Council and Chairmen of the Regional Football Associations (RFAs) would now pay GHC15,000 and GHC10,000, respectively, as opposed to the GHC2,500 paid four years ago.

Aspirants for the RFA Executive Council, RFA Executive Council, District Chairmen, and District Executive Council will be charged, respectively, GHC5,000, GHC2,000, GHC1,000, and GHC500.

Female Aspirants are expected to pay 50% of the various fees.

The official date for the elections is not announced yet but the GFA has confirmed that a roadmap is in place as the curtain draws down on Kurt Okraku’s first term of office.