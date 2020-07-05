Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), led a delegation to call on the family of the late Kwasi Owusu, a former captain of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The visit was to commiserate with the family on the loss of their beloved.

In the delegation were Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro, Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman, Samuel Aboabire, Ralph Gyambrah, Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association, and Security and Safety Committee member, John Ansah.

Mr. and Mrs. Kwasi Owusu Jnr, son of the deceased and wife as well as Augustine Asante, former Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association received the GFA entourage.

The late Kwasi Owusu was captain of the Black Stars squad that finished second at the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations in Sudan and until 2013 was Ghana’s all-time top scorer, with 39 goals, a record currently surpassed by Asamoah Gyan.

The former Bofoakwa Tano goal machine passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was 72.

