GFA Elections : Kurt Okraku to go unopposed

The Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dismissed the appeal by Aspirant, George Afriyie following his disqualification from the Presidential race.

The former GFA Vice President, having been disqualified by the Elections Committee over breach of conduct, consulted the Appeals Committee to review the issue.

A statement by the Committee said it had reviewed both statements from the Elections Committee and the Presidential Aspirant and had given their verdict on it.

“We note from the written submissions in support of the appeal that Mr. George Kwasi Afriyie is alleging that the Elections Committee was constituted by Six persons instead of five as provided for by the regulations.

Our review of the video of the vetting shows that the sixth person Mr. George Kwasi Afriyie is referring to is the in-house lawyer of the Ghana Football Association.

The lawyer was not part of the vetting team and did not ask Mr. Afriyie any question,” it said.

The Committee also mentioned that according to the regulations, five members of the GFA were eligible to support a valid nomination.

In view of this, out of the five members submitted by Mr. George Kwasi Afriyie, only four were eligible to support his nomination.

It included that there was a sixth Statutory Declaration from another person who had not supported Mr. George Afriyie’s nomination, hence declaring the document submitted as irrelevant.

According to the Appeals Committee, the Elections Committee disqualified Mr. George Kwasi Afriyie on the basis that the endorsement from Victory Club Warriors FC was incompetent.

“The Elections Committee established from the Regulations of Victory Club FC as well as the records of the GFA that Mr. .Jeffery Asare is not a Director of the Club in its Regulations and is also not an authorized signatory as officially provided to the Ghana Football Association by the Club.”