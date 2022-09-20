GFA enters three-year content partnership with AfricaWeb

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has entered into a content partnership agreement with AfricaWeb Holding; owners of GhanaWeb.com for the next three years.

The partnership would see the GFA and AfricaWeb share ideas and compelling content intended to serve Ghanaians home and abroad in the best possible way.

The GFA would by this partnership have multiple slots on all AfricaWeb platforms in Africa to strategically promote its content, sponsors and commercial partners.

Mr. Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of GFA, at the signing of the agreement was elated with the partnership and looks forward to showcasing intriguing football content in coming months.

“It is good to finally meet in person after the virtual meeting. We are excited about the prospects of this partnership and look forward to working together.

“We are aware of the vast potential of the digital space and how leveraging it properly can be beneficial to all our stakeholders which is why we are entering into this partnership. We believe this will propel us into the next phase of our digital growth,” the GFA General Secretary said.

Speaking after the signing of the partnership agreement at the Ghana FA Headquarters, the CEO of AfricaWeb, Mr. Marc Stubbé, was excited about the partnership and said the timing was perfect ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

We are excited about the partnership and we are looking forward to a fruitful partnership with the GFA. Ahead of the World Cup, there will be a lot of exciting content to share and new ideas to actualise,” he said.

Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the GFA was present at the meeting as well as other members including GFA’s Communications Department head Mr Henry Asante, AfricaWeb Commercial Manager Ekow Blankson; his Deputy, Eric Vlidzo; GhanaWeb Managing Editor Daniel Oduro and Sales Executive Emmanuel Ayisi.

AfricaWeb Holding, through its partner, Age Media Africa, would also work together with the Ghana FA to optimize its digital channels as a viable revenue-generating option while also taking action on copyright infringement against originally produced content of the football association.

Also, YouTube videos of the Ghana FA will be embedded on a dedicated GhanaWeb TV page to increase views while events and live coverage of GFA will be streamed on GhanaWeb TV with updates provided on GhanaWeb’s digital channels to reach millions of Ghanaians.