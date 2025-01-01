GFA Executive Member Says They’re Not Accountable to Ghanaians, as Akwasi Appiah Calls for AFCON Investigation

An Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, has sparked controversy by declaring that the GFA is not accountable to the general public, but only to individuals involved in football.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, Oduro Sarfo clarified that the GFA is primarily answerable to football clubs and stakeholders, and not to Ghanaians whose taxes are used to fund the association.

“The Ghana Football Association is accountable to the football people. It is an organization. We are accountable to each and every football club. The association is made of individual clubs. We are not accountable to supporters or Ghanaians,” he stated, drawing criticism from various quarters who argue that public funds should warrant public accountability.

This remark comes at a time when the GFA faces increased scrutiny over its management of football affairs, particularly after the Black Stars’ disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In response to this setback, Akwasi Appiah, the head coach of the Sudan National Team and a former Black Stars coach, has urged the GFA to investigate the reasons behind Ghana’s inability to qualify.

Appiah emphasized that Ghana, being a footballing powerhouse in Africa, should be deeply concerned about the missed opportunity to feature in the prestigious continental tournament. He called for a thorough review of the national team’s preparations, performance, and decision-making processes that led to the qualification failure.

The contrasting statements — with Oduro Sarfo distancing the GFA from broader public accountability, and Appiah calling for transparency and investigation into the national team’s shortcomings — highlight the ongoing tension within Ghanaian football as the nation grapples with questions about leadership, management, and accountability in the sport.

As the GFA continues to defend its operations and relationships with football stakeholders, the pressure mounts for the association to address both internal concerns and external expectations from the larger Ghanaian populace, who continue to support the national team financially and emotionally.