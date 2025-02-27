GFA Explains Delay in VAR Rollout, Cites Cost and Training Challenges

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has clarified the reasons behind the delayed implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in the Ghana Premier League (GPL), citing financial constraints and the need for extensive training as key hurdles.

GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, in an interview with 3Sports, acknowledged growing calls for VAR to address inconsistent officiating but emphasized that the process is complex and resource-intensive.

“VAR is not something you can just buy off the shelf,” Addo explained. “It requires significant investment, not just in technology but also in training referees and VAR technicians. While some countries with greater financial resources have moved faster, we are working closely with FIFA to make this a reality for Ghana.”

Addo revealed that FIFA initially explored VAR adoption with member associations but found the costs prohibitive. In response, the global football body is collaborating with a partner to develop a more affordable “VAR Light” system. “We are opting for this second option because the full VAR system is expensive. However, our referees have already begun VAR training to prepare for its eventual introduction,” he added.

The absence of VAR has been a recurring issue in Ghanaian football, with stakeholders blaming poor officiating for fan unrest and violence at match venues. The problem came to a head recently when the GPL was suspended following the fatal stabbing of a fan during a game in Nsoatre. The league is set to resume on March 7, with the GFA introducing enhanced safety measures to prevent further incidents.

Despite the challenges, Addo assured fans that the GFA remains committed to improving officiating standards. “We understand the frustrations, but we are making progress. VAR is a priority, and we are working diligently to bring it to Ghana,” he said.

The delay highlights broader issues in Ghanaian football, where limited funding often clashes with the need for modernization. While VAR promises to reduce errors and boost fairness, its rollout underscores the delicate balance between ambition and practicality in a league striving to regain its former glory. For now, fans and clubs alike must wait as the GFA navigates the intricate path toward VAR implementation.