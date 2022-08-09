GFA Field Inspectorate Team visits Sunyani Coronation Park

The Inspectorate Team of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has visited the Sunyani Coronation Park as part of inspection match venues submitted by clubs ahead of the 2022/2023 football season.

The Coronation Park is the adopted venue for Sunyani-based B. A United, Bofoakwa Tano and Young Apostles Football Clubs.

Mr. Julius Ben Emunah, Club Licensing Manager at the GFA told the Ghana News Agency the exercise formed part of their annual routine of inspections done for clubs that submitted their match venues for approval before the commencement of every football season.

Mr. Foster Kwame Opoku Boakye, the Bono Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA) in a related interview said the Team expressed satisfaction with the on-going maintenance work at the Park, but suggested portions of the pitch without grass should be re-grassed.

He was hopeful with the pace of work, by the Team’s next inspection at the end of August, the venue would have been transformed to enable the clubs to use the pitch.

The 2022/23 Division One Football Season is slated to kick off on Sunday, September 30 this year.