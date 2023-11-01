GFA Foundation Supports Clubs And Communities Affected By Dam Spillage

GFA Foundation is supporting victims of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage with an amount of One Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS100,000.00).

The support will go to clubs of the Association and Communities affected by spillage. The amount is to be used to purchase relief items such as student mattresses, toiletries and food items (rice, gari, sugar and sachet water) and distributed to victims in the heavily affected areas.

The amount has already been transferred to the Volta Regional Football Association to enable them undertake the exercise on behalf of the Ghana Football Association within a period of a week.

The Volta Regional Football Association is the football administrative structure charged with the responsibility of developing football in both the Volta and Oti regions.

The Regional Football Association has been on the ground with some support after assessing the situation. The Volta Regional Football Association has since been sending daily updates and reports to the headquarters in Accra and coordinating the relief activities of the GFA.

The Board of Trustees of the GFA Foundation and the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association approved and directed this humanitarian gesture.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku expressed the sympathies of the entire Association with victims of the spillage and further indicated the Association’s readiness to join any collective efforts to ameliorate the impact of future spillages.

The GFA Foundation is the social investment and sustainability management structure for the Ghana Football Association. The Foundation, coordinates all corporate social responsibility initiatives and charity projects and programmmes for the Football Association.

The GFA Foundation, launched in April 2023, has been undertaken several activities since the official launch.

