GFA grants Accra Hearts of Oak SC MTN FA Cup Africa participation fee

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to grant Accra Hearts of Oak access to the GHc100,000 participation fee earmarked for the team that will represent Ghana in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup after winning the MTN FA Cup.

Accra Hearts of Oak annexed the ‘double’ last season by winning the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup as they beat AshantiGold to win their first double in 21 years.

The team is Ghana’s sole representative in the CAF Inter-Club competition.

The Phobians’ first opposition in the continental competition was Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round which they dispatched to advance to the next stage.

Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco ousted the Ghanaian champions at the final qualification stage to drop to the Confederation Cup.

It would be recalled that as part of the sponsorship package for the MTN FA Cup, winner of the competition has access to a sum of GHc100,000 cash to prepare towards participating in the CAF Confederation Cup.