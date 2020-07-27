The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has expressed its profound gratitude to the Minister for Youth and Sports – Isaac Kwame Asiamah for helping push their agenda at the government level.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, July 26 released some further restrictions on contact sports with emphasis on national teams as Ghana seek to prepare ahead of international impending assignments.

“Our female Under-20 and Under-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“Whilst in training, the playing, technical and management teams must observe strictly all the protocols issued by Government, CAF and FIFA against COVID-19. All other team and contact sports, and competitive sporting events remain suspended till further notice,” he added.

Reacting to the news with ghanaweb, Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum praised Hon. Isiamah for serving as a positive conduit between the FA and the government.

“We are grateful to our sector minister, the Covid-19 advisory team and the President for agreeing to relax the restrictions and allow our ladies and Black Starlets to resume camping. It’s for the good of the nation,” he said.

Mr. Asante added that they’ll ensure that all the laid down covid-19 protocols will be observed.

“We will observe all the protocols.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League which was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic remains suspended until further notice.

