The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched the “Catch Them Young Refereeing” policy purposed to unearth the potentials of young talented referees across the country.

The initiative is to identify, educate and train young talents aged 13-16 to officiate in juvenile matches within their regions.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held at the GFA’s Secretariat in Accra on Tuesday, the President of the Association, Mr. Kurt E.S Okraku said the policy was part of efforts designed to instil the values of refereeing at an early stage and to train them to attain the highest level in refereeing.

He said “If we want good male and female referees who can compete with the best, then it is important to identify and start training them at an early age. We want to comb every corner of the country to find boys and girls with a passion for refereeing and add value to them.”

The GFA President also mentioned that the policy would enhance the morals and integrity of young prospective referees and build their ambitions in the course.

Mr. Okraku added that, the GFA wants to have the policy across all the District football Associations to give a fair chance to every young person with an interest in refereeing.

The GFA Referees Manager Alex Kotey disclosed that as part of the policy, the GFA would establish a Centre of Refereeing Excellence (CORE) at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram and an Online-learning platform to support the education of referees at the Grassroots level in Ghana.

Mr. Kotey said, the GFA’s Referees Instructors will develop the profile of Grassroots referees with the Referee’s department while developing an Online and Facial Grassroots Refereeing courses to develop talents that fit the profile.

He said “Catch Them Young Referees are persons trained and qualified to officiate competitive, small-sided or recreational youth matches and amateur matches.”

He stated that, the Grassroots Referee course will be split into two parts; one online and the other in-person instructed by the GFA/RFA Refereeing Department.

Present at the event were GFA Executive Council members, Habiba Attah, Samuel Anim Addo, Kingsley Osei Bonsu and Nana Safo Oduro and other members of the Referees Committee.