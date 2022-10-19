GFA officials ordered to file individual affidavits in court

An Accra High Court (Human Rights Division) has ordered officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to file separate affidavits to allow the hearing of the case with AshantiGold Sporting Club.

This means the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) still remains suspended with the case being adjourned to Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Both parties appeared in court last week, with AshantiGold having applied to file a supplementary affidavit to argue that the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee ruling infringed on their rights.

But the High Court presided over by Mr. Justice Nicolas M. C Abodakpi on Wednesday ruled: “The 13th respondent cannot testify or depose to an affidavit on behalf of all the respondents as required by law to offer their separate explanation. Therefore, Counsel for the Respondents shall do the needful”.

This means that all the respondents would have to file their respective affidavits.

AshantiGold is seeking to overturn its demotion to Ghana’s third tier after GFA’s Disciplinary found them guilty of match-fixing together with Inter Allies.