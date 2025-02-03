GFA Orders Probe Into Kotoko Fan’s Death After Stadium Violence

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has called for a high-level investigation into the deadly violence that marred Sunday’s Ghana Premier League clash between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko, leaving one fan dead and reigniting urgent questions about safety at football venues.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Donkor, chair of the GFA’s Security Committee, will lead the probe into the chaos at Nana Koramansah Park, which claimed the life of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley. Witnesses reported that Pooley, 34, was stabbed multiple times during clashes between rival fan groups, which also left several injured and caused extensive damage to stadium property.

In a strongly worded statement, the GFA condemned the “appalling acts of hooliganism” and vowed to pursue “all available legal and disciplinary measures” against perpetrators. “This incident—which deserves condemnation from all stakeholders—will undergo full-scale investigations to curb the menace of violence in our football,” the association said.

DCOP Donkor, a seasoned security expert, will collaborate with the FA Prosecutor and her team to dissect the events leading to Pooley’s death, including alleged security lapses and the role of banned weapons inside the stadium. The GFA urged fans and the public to share any video evidence or eyewitness accounts to aid the inquiry.

Sunday’s violence is the latest in a string of stadium tragedies to plague Ghanaian football. In 2023, a similar clash during a Hearts of Oak-Kotoko match in Kumasi left five hospitalized, while a 2021 incident in Techiman saw fans invade the pitch and attack referees. Critics argue that lax enforcement of safety protocols and political interference in disciplinary processes have emboldened hooligans.

Nana Pooley’s death has sparked outrage among Kotoko’s passionate fanbase, with supporters’ groups demanding accountability. “This isn’t just about football—it’s about lives,” said Kotoko fan leader Kwame Asare. “If we can’t watch a match safely, what’s the point?”

The GFA’s response now faces scrutiny. While past probes into violence have yielded fines and temporary stadium bans, critics say punishments lack teeth. DCOP Donkor’s investigation will test whether authorities are ready to tackle the root causes: poor crowd control, inadequate policing, and a culture of impunity.

As Pooley’s family prepares for his burial, the broader question lingers: Can Ghana’s beloved football reclaim its soul from the grip of violence?