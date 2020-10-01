The Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Tuesday, September 29, joined counterparts from across Africa at the CAF Club Licensing and Stadia workshop held via video conferencing.

The day’s workshop covered areas such as the Deadline for submission of Club licensing decisions, club licensing online platform update, regulations, CAF Stadium inspection, management and league status of member Associations.

The GFA was represented by General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.) and Club Licensing Manager Julius Ben Emunah.

The CAF Club Licensing Regulations were approved on January 19, 2012, and came into force effective March, 2012, as the full implementation of the Licensing regulations came into force during the 2017 CAF Inter-club Competitions Season.

According to CAF, all Member Associations must respect the implementation of the Club Licensing Procedure and thus the GFA since the adoption of the license program by CAF has enforced the regulation within League competitions in Ghana.

Ghana’s two participants for this season’s CAF inter Club competitions; Asante Kotoko SC and AshantiGold SC have already initiated the process for acquiring license to participate in their respective competitions.

Meanwhile, applications for the Club Licensing Process for the 2020/21 domestic season was opened on September 24, 2020 and Clubs are to adhere to the deadlines and necessary requirements as requested by the Club Licensing Board in order to attain a license to participate in any of the topflight competitions in the country.