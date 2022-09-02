GFA praised for supplying Puma boots to clubs

Kwesi Donsu, Captain of Ghana Premier League (GPL) club, Medeama SC has praised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on its intervention to supply clubs with 30 Puma football boots.

The GFA President, Mr. Kurt Okraku announced this initiative at the 28th Ordinary Congress on Tuesday to provide each Division One league club and GPL team with boots as part of efforts to ease players off their burden.

The skillful midfielder, in an interview with the GNA Sports said it was a good idea on the part of the Okraku led administration to undertake.

The 26-year-old said, “This is a good thing from the GFA, and I think they would look out for quality. It’s a good idea and this will come to ease us off some burden.

“But it should not be a one-off thing. For me as a player, I wish my room is even full of boots. This is a good thing from the GFA, and I am happy.”

Donsu scored three goals with six assists to help Medeama SC sit on second position with 56 points in the 2021/22 season.