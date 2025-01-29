GFA President Kurt Okraku Calls for Unity and Support for Black Stars

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has issued a heartfelt plea to Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars following a disappointing AFCON qualification campaign and a major overhaul of the team’s management and technical staff.

After the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Okraku acknowledged the disappointment felt by fans but urged for unity as the team embarks on a new chapter. “With the announcement of both the management committee of the Black Stars and a revamped technical team, it’s now our time to be truly Ghanaian and get behind our team once again,” he said in a statement.

The technical restructuring includes the appointment of Winfried Anton Schäfer, a seasoned coach with over 40 years of experience, as the team’s Technical Advisor and Director of Football. Schäfer, who led Cameroon to victory in the 2002 AFCON, will work alongside head coach Otto Addo to help rebuild the Black Stars. Other new additions to the staff include Desmond Ofei, the 2024 SWAG Coach of the Year, and Belgian sports psychologist Kris Perquy, as well as UEFA-licensed video analyst Gregory De Grauwe. These experts are expected to strengthen the team’s mental resilience and tactical approach.

While the Black Stars face challenges ahead, including their focus on the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Okraku emphasized that the support of the nation is vital. “Our players need you!! Our players need us… It is time!!!!” he urged, reminding the public of Ghana’s history of overcoming challenges through unity and determination.

With a revamped team and a fresh outlook, Okraku is hopeful that the Black Stars will return to their winning ways with the backing of all Ghanaians.