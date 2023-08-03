GFA Presidential election slated for September 27 

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has set September 27 as date for its highly anticipated Presidential election.

This forms part of the mandate of the association to elect leaders to run its affairs every four years.

The election process would see delegates of the football body elect to office a president, executive council members and Regional Football Association chairmen.

The GFA in a statement said it has notified world football governing body, FIFA, of the upcoming elections.

This year’s GFA Elections would be conducted in compliance with the provisions of the 2019 GFA Statutes and 2019 GFA Elections Regulations.

Mr. Kurt Okraku, the current President of the FA, will run for re-election and would likely face George Afriyie, the former Vice President of the association under former President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the venue for the election would soon be announced.