GFA, Rana Motors to launch Qatar OMBC project

Rana Motors, dealers in Kia vehicles in Ghana has partnered with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to launch the Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) project to give young individuals the opportunity to explore the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar.

Over the years, KIA has played a key role in projecting the tournament all over the world, thereby bringing on board policies that would help change the lives of the youth through the tournament.

This year’s project seeks to give one selected young footballer from Ghana the opportunity to be the official match ball carrier in one of the matches at Qatar 2022, featured as an ambassador of FIFA, and also be promoted on FIFA’s social media channels.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Kojo Demanya, the Public Relations Officer of Rana Motors expressed the company’s delights to partner the GFA to bring young talents a step closer to their dreams, hence giving them the platform to have a feel of the tournament and also explore the city of Doha.

According to him, the decision of giving a young footballer from Ghana the opportunity to witness the World Cup forms part of Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers to patronize their products and services.



“We need to send somebody who would speak Ghana and represent Ghana at the World Cup and our key consideration as partners is that the selection process would be fair, transparent, and devoid of manipulations,” he explained.

Mr. Demanya thanked the GFA for making their dream to contribute to the development of football in Ghana a reality.

Dr. Tony Aubynn, Executive Council Member of the GFA shared his excitement having witnessed the partnership with Rana Motors.

“Not many ten to 14 years olds, have the opportunity from our part of the world to see the World Cup that closely and even to come closer to top footballers in the world, so far this is an opportunity and we are very grateful for that,” he said.

He assured Rana Motors of GFA’s commitment to supervise the selection of a very good candidate to represent Ghana at the world tournament and urged other corporate entities to come on board to sponsor the GFA.

The selected individual must be between the ages of 10-14 years, who has a passion for football with good footballing skills, and must also be fluent in English.