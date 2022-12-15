GFA re-appoints Yussif Basigi as Black Princesses Head Coach 

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has re-appointed Hasaacas Ladies Coach Yusif Basigi as Head Coach of Ghana’s under-20 female side, Black Princesses.



Basigi left his role as head coach of the side three years ago and would now take over from Ben Fokuo who led the team to the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica where Ghana failed to make it past the group stages.



His appointment was part of GFA’s restructuring of the various technical sides of the national teams ahead of the forthcoming African tournaments.

The 50-year-old experienced coach had gained experience in both the female national sides and the club sides in the past years.

He served as Assistant Coach and Head Coach of the Black Queens from 2011, managed Hasaacas Ladies since 2013, and the Black Princesses of Ghana.

The CAF License A holder led the Black Queens to win Gold at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville and holds a record in the CAF Women’s Champions League, having led Hasaacas Ladies to finish second place in the maiden edition of the tournament.

To his credit, the former Black Queens coach has four Women’s Premier League titles and other major titles.

The coach would be assisted by Coach Nana A.Darkwa and Coach Anita Wiredu who had all gained experience in managing female teams in Ghana.

Raymond Fenny would also be in charge of the goalkeeping department.

The Black Princesses of Ghana would represent Ghana at the 13th African Games scheduled for August next year.

GNA

WE

14 Dec. 2022