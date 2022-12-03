GFA regrets Black Stars World Cup exit

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its regret following Black Stars’ exit from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after suffering a 2-0 defeat to rivals, Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha on Friday.

The Black Stars failed to record a positive result against the South American side to book a place in the round of 16 of the competition.

A statement released by the football body said “The Ghana Football Association is extremely grateful to the government, the Ghanaian people, the football family, corporate Ghana, our esteemed sponsors and supporters for their unflinching, unwavering and unalloyed support during the Black Stars FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign”.

It expressed it profound apologies to the government of Ghana, Ghanaians and all stakeholders for the teams’ inability to make it to the next stage of the competition.

“We believe that valuable lessons have been learnt from our qualification and participation in the tournament and aim to continue with the positives going into the future,” it added.

It said the GFA would update the general public on any developments concerning the Black Stars.